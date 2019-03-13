Celebration of Life Memorial Tribute held in remembrance of Columbus public servants

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The City of Columbus gathered Tuesday to celebrate the life of employees who served the city.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Tribute was held on the plaza level at the government center. Mayor Skip Henderson and City Manager Isaiah Hugley were in attendance as well as friends, relatives, and colleagues of the deceased public servants. They all helped remember, honor, and pay tribute to those who served the community.
“People pour their lives into the community and people pour their lives into other people,” said Dr. Norman Hardman, husband of the late Dr. Ann Hardman, former Muscogee County Superior Court clerk. “It’s good to be remembered because when you die, all of you dies and that’s almost is as if you never lived and she lived and she left her life here in this community and they are honoring her for that life.”
Family member of deceased placed flowers in avases in remembrance of their loved ones.
