Columbus church and moving company continue efforts to collect items for tornado victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A church and moving and storage company in Columbus continued their efforts to collect much needed items for Lee County tornado victims.
The Verge Church and All My Sons Moving and Storage filled a tractor trailer truck with items including cleaning supplies, garbage bags, hygiene products, gasoline for generators, pet supplies, and more during their Fill the Truck event.
Volunteers from The Verge Church along with associate churches gathered Wednesday to pack boxes and fill the truck with the items.
""For us, it’s an act of obedience, it’s an act of worship, and it’s an act of willingness,” said Chuck Odom, associate pastor at The Verge Church. “We want to help and just being humans and being together, being a community, we have a responsibility to each other. So, we want to meet those needs any way that we can."
"As a church and as a Christian, we get to reflect Jesus and there's a story about the good Samaritan who people just walked by on the wayside and didn't do anything, “said Kuturi Edwards, senior pastor of All Nations Church. “I just felt like this is an opportunity to fill a need, see something, and do something about it. That's our motto, we really just want to help people."
The churches have also gone to impacted and volunteered with cleanup.
