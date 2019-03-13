Columbus and Phenix City planning organization discusses new transportation plan

(WTVM) - A transportation plan is currently being updated in Columbus and the surrounding area.
The Columbus-Phenix City Metropolitan Planning Organization (CPCMOO) is currently updating the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.
Over the next 25 years, the region will experience continued growth. The growth will add additional pressure to the existing transportation system by transporting additional goods, services, and people.
Citizen input is an important component to update the plan accurately. A meeting was held Tuesday at the Idle Hour Recreation Center in Phenix City to give the public a chance to voice their transportation needs and concerns.
"We could do these plans in our own office, but unless these plans reflect real purpose for the community, it serves no purpose at all," said planning director, Rick Jones.
The next public meeting will be held Thursday in Cusseta.
