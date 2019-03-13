Columbus police arrest man on charges of terroristic threats after potential bomb threat

18-year-old Caleb Patrick, charged with making terroristic threats
By Alex Jones | March 13, 2019 at 9:58 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 9:58 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man has been taken into custody by Columbus police and is now facing charges of making terroristic threats.

According to police reports, 18-year-old Caleb Zion Patrick was arrested on Mar. 12 at about 4:50 p.m.

The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Lakebottom Park in Columbus.

Patrick’s charges include terroristic threats and transmitting a false public alarm.

He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a hearing in Recorder’s Court.

