Columbus police arrest man on charges of terroristic threats after potential bomb threat

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man has been taken into custody by Columbus police and is now facing charges of making terroristic threats.
According to police reports, 18-year-old Caleb Zion Patrick was arrested on Mar. 12 at about 4:50 p.m.
The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Lakebottom Park in Columbus.
Patrick’s charges include terroristic threats and transmitting a false public alarm.
He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
