Feels Like Spring!

Thursday is still looking dry as the cold front to our west takes its time reaching the Valley. Looking very warm as well with highs back into the 70s. As for Friday, a cold front will push through bringing showers and storms. At this time, no severe weather is expected. But you’ll need the umbrella. Weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the 60s & lows in the 40s, which is right where we’re supposed to be this time of the year. Mostly Sunny & warm springlike weather looks to continue for the entirety of next week. Great time to do some gardening! Enjoy!