Lee County school bands perform in benefit concert to raise funds for tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - After the first day back to school for Lee County Students, they returned after hours for something they saID is bigger than themselves.
Students from all four schools in Lee County came together for a concert benefiting victims of the deadly storms on March 3.
“Tonight’s an opportunity for students to perform what they’ve been practicing and rehearsing for since January and February. It’s a way for them to give back to the community,” said band director, Gene Butler.
One of the families affected showed up to the concert after losing their home. The mother thanked the community, and watched her son play in the Beauregard High School Band.
“I can’t thank you enough for your support. I can’t thank the band members enough for your support. We need it. Please continue to wrap your arms around us during this time,” said Ms. Wilson.
Band directors said Beulah, Beauregard, Loachapoka, and Smiths Station High schools were preparing to compete in a music performance assessment this week, but all of the schools canceled after the storms. They then decided to put the practice and exercise into a benefit concert for those still dealing with the effects of the storm.
“We put it (the assessment) as one of the most important performances each year, but when it came down to making that decision--- the needs of our community or this--- we easily made the decision to cancel,” said Butler.
“To see all of our communities come together like this and being able to help each other and pull each other up really makes you feel good,” said Buffy Money, mother of a student in the band.
All of the proceeds and donations went directly to the families who need help during this time.
