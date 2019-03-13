More spring-like weather

Apart from a few isolated showers Thursday night, for now it looks like most of the showers and storms will hold off until Friday morning, with temperatures dropping as the incoming cold front passes through. Though we may see some lingering showers to the south Saturday, overall the weekend and next week look much drier. Expect a cooler weekend on tap with highs in the 60s and lows near 40. As we head closer to the first day of spring next week, temperatures look to run right at or a little below average with afternoons hanging out comfortably in the 60s and more sun than clouds in the forecast.