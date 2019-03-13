COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hump Day brings some more spring-like weather to the Valley with mild and breezy conditions in place. Highs will continue to hang out in the 70s through at least Thursday before an impending change in the weather pattern. A few more clouds will be around though, and we’ll gradually see cloud cover increase for the latter half of the work week as our next rainmaker moves toward the Southeast.
Apart from a few isolated showers Thursday night, for now it looks like most of the showers and storms will hold off until Friday morning, with temperatures dropping as the incoming cold front passes through. Though we may see some lingering showers to the south Saturday, overall the weekend and next week look much drier. Expect a cooler weekend on tap with highs in the 60s and lows near 40. As we head closer to the first day of spring next week, temperatures look to run right at or a little below average with afternoons hanging out comfortably in the 60s and more sun than clouds in the forecast.
