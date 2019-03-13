Airport Thruway in Columbus reopens following roll-over, two injured

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a roll-over crash on Airport Thruway.
The accident reportedly happened near Applebee’s.
After the accident, police closed Airport Thruway between Whitesville Rd. and I-185 and Whitesville Rd. between Airport Thruway and Veterans Pkwy., but all roads have since reopened.
Columbus police say two people were injured in this crash, one from each vehicle, and transported to the hospital.
There is no word on their status at this time.
