Suspect charged in assault that left victim with chemical burns

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An 18-year-old woman has been charged in an assault that left the victim with chemical burns.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, U.S. Marshals arrested Andrea Green and MPD charged her with one count of attempted murder. The arrest stems from an assault on March 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Bonaparte Boulevard.
Duckett said a woman sustained life-threatening chemical burns during the assault. Her condition is now listed as stable.
MPD’s investigation indicated the assault happened as a result of an ongoing dispute, and Green was identified as the suspect. She was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
