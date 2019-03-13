Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office issues warrants for woman who allegedly stole more than $82K from employer

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Sheriff’s deputies in Troup County have issued warrants for a woman who allegedly stole a large sum of money from her employer.
Law enforcement officials say they met with a victim in the 2100 block of Hamilton Rd. on Mar. 4 in connection with a criminal trespass complaint.
The victim reported that he had recently terminated a 60-year-old employee after finding out she had been stealing thousands of dollars from the company over a nineteen year span.
He also provided investigators with bank records which showed she would write checks to herself every week or every other week, with amounts varying between $300 and $900.
In 2016, she took a total of $16,272.24. In 2017, she took a total of $28,199.55. In 2018, she took a total of $34,846.22. So far in 2019, she had taken $2,750.36, which creates a total of $82,068.37 over the four years.
Warrants for theft by taking for each year have been issued. This is still an ongoing investigation.
