Auburn police investigating attempted armed robbery on S. College St. near AU campus

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An attempted armed robbery of a business near Auburn University’s campus has the school’s Department of Campus Safety and Security alerting students to be aware of their surroundings.
The attempted robbery occurred at an unspecified business on S. College St. near S. Donahue Dr.
The suspect has been described as a male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 5′9″ tall and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light colored shorts and black gym shoes heading toward S. Donahue Dr.
No suspects have yet been identified.
The Department of Campus Safety and Security is also encouraging students to remain vigilant in the awareness of their surroundings and to report anything suspicious to police immediately.
