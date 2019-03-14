Caught on camera: Woman attacks Burger King employee because of tomatoes on sandwich

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ/CNN) - A Michigan woman was arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges after she allegedly went on a “tirade” over a burger she claimed had been made incorrectly the day before.
Police say 34-year-old Porsha Tyler returned to a Burger King in Livonia, MI, on Jan. 27, the day after she bought a burger. She demanded to get her money back, saying the burger had tomatoes on it, but she didn’t order it that way.
"The clerk was more than kind to her and offered a refund of her food, of other food items, etc. Porsha wasn’t having that. She obviously didn’t get it her way that day, and she went on a tirade,” Police Capt. Ron Taig said.
In a scene caught on surveillance video, police say Tyler repeatedly tried to climb on the counter, but her fiancé held her back. She is also accused of hurling a cookie rack, a wet floor sign and food at the clerk.
"I just question where are we going that tomatoes gets you this irate that you're going to try to take it out on the clerk,” Taig said.
Tyler and her fiancé left the restaurant after the clerk said they were calling the police.
"We want people to know that this isn't acceptable behavior, whether it's in a restaurant, whether it's road rages. Incidents like this can spill into so much more. We just ask people to take a deep breath and really look at what's important,” Taig said.
When police finally caught up with Tyler, they say she lied about her name. She has been charged with obstruction, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and assault and battery.
Less than two weeks after the Burger King incident, Tyler was arrested in Warren, MI, after police say she got angry in a Cricket Wireless store because a particular cell phone wasn’t free with a new contract.
She allegedly screamed at the clerk, messed up the phone displays and even took a phone from the store.
Tyler was charged with larceny and disturbing the peace in that case.
