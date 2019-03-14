Final two suspects in MLK Blvd. murder arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The final two of five suspects in the December 2018 shooting of 34-year-old Derrick Scott on MLK, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus have been arrested.
18-year-olds Demetrius Domingoanton Pride and Christian Caulton were both taken into custody on Mar. 13 in the area of Cusseta Rd. and 32nd Ave. by members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force and the Columbus Police Department Special Operations Unit.
Scott was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Dec. 9 at The Sands Apartments on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd at approximately 10:44 p.m.
Both Pride and Caulton are being held in the Muscogee County Jail on charges of murder.
They are expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday, Mar. 15 at 9:00 a.m.
