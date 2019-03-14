Hallmark Channel will cut ties with Lori Loughlin over college admissions scandal

(AP) - Hallmark will no longer work with Lori Loughlin, the former “Full House” actress who has become a staple of Hallmark Channel programming, the Associated Press reports.
Loughlin is one of the most prominent faces in the college admissions scandal known as “Varsity Blues,” which alleges she and other wealthy parents paid fixers to fake test scores and other qualifications to get their children into prestigious universities. Loughlin’s daughter Olivia attends the University of Southern California, and authorities allege she was admitted in part because she was fraudulently presented as a rowing athlete, which she was not.
The Hallmark Channel brings to mind holidays, happy endings and is now improbably being tarnished by a college admissions scam involving Loughlin, one of the channel’s favored actresses. Her surprising arrest this week posed a challenge for the family-friendly brand with heartland roots.
The allegation that Loughlin paid bribes to gain her daughters' college admissions is unconnected to Hallmark, but her career and the channel have become intertwined. She's among its so-called "Christmas queens" who topline a slate of popular holiday movies, and also stars in the ongoing "Garage Sale Mysteries" movies and the series "When Calls the Heart."
Loughlin has not yet entered a plea in the case, and her attorney declined comment Wednesday after her first appearance in a Los Angeles federal court.
