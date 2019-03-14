HEALTH WITH DR. PAULA: Benefits of CBD oil

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - While purchasing medical marijuana is illegal in Georgia, you can purchase CBD oil in the Peach State.
CBD oil is derived from hemp, but does not contain THC, which is found in marijuana and causes the mind-altering effects.
Dr. Paula says the oil has been shown to relieve anxiety in some patients and have positive effects on those with insomnia and chronic pain syndromes where inflammation is the basis, like arthritis.
CBD oil is topically applied to the skin, which then absorbs it.
So far, there are some mixed reviews of safety, but has been deemed safe for the most part.
Dr. Paula does, however, suggest consulting with your doctor before beginning to use CBD oil as it could have interactions with medications you are currently taking.
