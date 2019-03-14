Judge rules in favor of Phenix City; allows annexations of Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A judge has ruled in favor of Phenix City in a lawsuit filed by Russell County.
In a lawsuit filed by the county in 2018 against Phenix City over jurisdiction and annexation of more than 50 properties, a judge ruled Wednesday that Russell County could not block the properties annexed by Phenix City. This means homes under question in the lawsuit will remain under Phenix City’s police jurisdiction and will continue to receive services from the Phenix City sewage system.
A lawyer involved with the case said that some of the properties had been annexed by Phenix City years ago because of their connections to schools and the city’s finances. The lawyers felt it was the right choice to allow them to remain part of the community they have been in.
Russell County has the option to appeal.
