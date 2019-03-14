LaGrange couple wake up to find wall of home riddled with bullet holes

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after a couple woke up to find walls in their home covered in bullet holes.
Police say they responded to the residence in the 100 block of Willowcrest Way at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Mar. 14.
The couple told police that when they woke up, they noticed several bullet holes in the walls.
They, along with two juveniles, would have been in the house at the time of the purported incident, but no injuries were sustained.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
