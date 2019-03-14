Police in Eufaula warning residents of payroll scams targeting employees and employers

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies say they are investigating multiple reports of scams that target employees, employers and their payroll.
One of the reported scams involves employees receiving a false email that appears to have been sent from their payroll, accounting or HR departments at work. The email then asks the employee to confirm their account number, routing number and password to direct deposit accounts.
A second scam involves contacting the employer directly pretending to be an employee asking to change their direct deposit information.
This scam usually involves the employer sending the scammer a form requesting a voided check. When the scammer sends a voided check back, it includes the name of an employee, but the account information on the check is linked to a money card account.
Police say these scams are easily preventable by requiring in-person communication. Employees should verify emails are coming from the associated department. Employers should demand payroll changes be made in-person to avoid being scammed.
They also say that anyone who realizes they have been a victim of this scam should contact their payroll department immediately and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.
