Rain Chances Increase Tonight & Early Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An approaching cold front will drag a weakening band of showers and storms into the area overnight tonight into Friday morning. We don't expect any severe weather concerns, but some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds can't be ruled out. Going through the day Friday, temperatures will actually drop as cooler air moves in from the north and west. Rain chances will drop back down to zero by Friday night for most spots, but we can't rule out a shower in our far southern counties at some point Friday night or through the day on Saturday. Look for cooler conditions for the weekend with upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday. Temperatures will mainly be in the 60s next week with dry conditions expected all the way through the week. Overnight lows may dip into the 30s Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings.