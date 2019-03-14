Several gather for community prayer service at Beauregard church

BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) - People gathered in Beauregard Wednesday night for a community prayer service at Nazareth Baptist Church.
There prayers and singing as the community moved forward following this month’s storm that killed 23 people. People prayed for the family members of those who died and for the ones whose homes were destroyed in the tornado.
Ethel Jones, a Beauregard resident, said despite the tragedy that struck the community, she believes everything is in God’s plans.
“God is going to take care of you,” said Jones.
The church has also been a point for donation and have been feeding hot means since the storm hit.
