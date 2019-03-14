Showers on the horizon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thursday giving us those early springtime vibes with warm and breezy conditions, though expect more clouds than sun around once again today. Regardless, highs will inch closer to 80 this afternoon was southerly winds pull in even milder and more humid air in from the Gulf.
Rain chances are slowly on the rise as we go into the overnight hours and Friday. Widely scattered showers and a few storms should move into the Valley this evening and gradually decrease in coverage late Friday. Fortunately, we expect no threat for severe weather in our neck of the woods. A cold front sweeping in behind the rain will bump our temperatures back down over the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows back down into the 40s.
Good news is apart from a few stray showers early in the day Saturday, the weather pattern looks much quieter and drier as we head closer to the first day of spring next Wednesday. Bad news is without any rain around, pollen levels will be high, so keep that in mind allergy sufferers. Temperatures look seasonable next week too, so enjoy some calm spring weather in the coming days!
