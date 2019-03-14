Suspect wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault and child cruelty

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for multiple offenses.
Tavarus Coverson, 29, is wanted for aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and stalking.
A photo of Coverson has been released. Police describe him as approximately 5’10.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2635, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Information can also be sent to the police department on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.