Suspsect wanted in Columbus for stealing vehicle from convenience store parking lot

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for stealing a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot.
The incident happened at around 8:19 p.m. January 5 at Floyd Food Mart on Floyd Road.
According to police, the suspect was captured on surveillance video stealing a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. Police say the truck was later wrecked near the intersection of Wellborn Drive and Booth Street.
Photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4366.
