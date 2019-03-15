AAA offering Tow to Go service over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you have a bit too much to drink this weekend and don’t want to press your luck driving home, AAA might be the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
AAA is offering their Tow to Go services to make sure that you and your vehicle get home safely.
Starting Friday, Mar. 15 and running through Monday, Mar. 18 at 6:00 a.m., you can call Tow to Go to come pick you and your vehicle up and take you home within a 10 mile radius free of charge.
Tow to Go is only offered in Georgia.
To get a ride from them, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.
