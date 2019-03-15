Carver High School basketball teams celebrating state championship wins

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Celebrations to honor Carver High School’s basketball teams on their championship wins will soon take place in Columbus.
The Carver High girls and boys teams won the state championship Friday, March 9 in Macon, Georgia.
A championship parade will take place Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. The parade will start at Broadway and 13th Street. A celebration rally for the Tigers will follow at 3:15 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.
There is also a celebration scheduled for March 24.
