Enterprise collecting donations for Lee County tornado victims

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - If you are in the Wiregrass and looking for a way to assist those recovering in Lee County, the city of Enterprise is holding a donation drive.
The city is hoping to fill a 48-foot trailer with items now desperately needed for tornado victims. The city worked with emergency management agency officials in Lee County to compile a list of exactly what tornado victims need as they begin the recovery process. Enterprise leaders are asking that you stick to the list of donation suggestions to ensure the victims get exactly what’s needed at this time.
Items Needed:
- Laundry Detergent and fabric softener sheets
- Ziplock baggies (all sizes)
- Garbage bags (all sizes)
- Household cleaning supplies
- Mops and brooms
- Food items: peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, chips, dry cereal, coffee, creamer, sugar, juice, sodas
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Baby/Toddler snacks: rice, oatmeal, puffs
You can also make monetary donations.
The donation drop-off is located at the Walmart off Boll Weevil Circle. Donations will be collected from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sunday. The donations are set to be delivered next week. An exact date has not been set.
