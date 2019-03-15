Final two suspects appear in court after murder at MLK Blvd. apartment in Columbus

18-year-old Demetrius Pride pleaded not guilty to murder after the shooting death of 34-year-old Derrick Scott.
The attorney for 18-year-old Christian Caulton was not present and will call his case back at a later date.
On Dec. 9, Columbus police were called to the scene at The Sands Apartments on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. where they found Scott shot inside of an apartment.
According to police, three armed males came through the front door and two came through the back of the apartment before multiple shots rang out.
Three individuals were inside of the apartment including Scott who was a visitor.
“Several men approached, allegedly the co-defendants tried to rob one of the persons inside.” said defense attorney Angela Dillon. “There was a gunfight, in terms of the detective, and the victim was ultimately shot at that time.”
Police say high quality surveillance video was a key part of the investigation which led to the arrest of Dondrell Tells, Terrell Lee, and Jaheem Rozier in December.
All five are facing murder charges, but the question of who pulled the trigger remains.
“Under the laws of Georgia, you can be charged as party to a crime, you can also be charged with felony murder and, under both of those theories, the state can charge anybody that aided and abetted in the crime,” said Dillion.
Scott’s sister Saundra Shelton, who did not want to go on camera, said she is glad they finally caught the last two suspects.
Now, her family can begin their healing process because it has been rough time for their close-nit family.
Pride’s case was bound over to Superior Court and no bond was set. Caulton is expected to make another appearance in Recorder’s Court Tuesday, Mar. 19 at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.