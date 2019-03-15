Finally...A Nice Weekend

Finally, we’re going to get a weekend of nice weather across the Chattahoochee Valley. Saturday looks to be on the cool side with some lingering clouds, and highs staying in the lower 60s. Sunday...St. Patrick’s Day...looks even warmer and sunnier, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the highs approached 70. Next week is looking fantastic and springlike, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day, with a couple of reinforcing cool shots to keep temps right around average. Nice weather looks to continue into next weekend as we remain in a quiet pattern.