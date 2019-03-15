Friends and family welcome 11-year-old tornado victim home from hospital

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A crowd is gathered in Beauregard tonight for an emotional homecoming- a young tornado victim is finally getting back to her community after weeks in the hospital recovering, both physically and emotionally.
11-year-old Kayla Grimes is coming home from University of Alabama Birmingham Children’s Hospital today.
She is the sole survivor from her Beauregard home- her father, stepmother, and best friend all lost their lives as the storms passed through the house.
Kayla suffered from major injuries including a broken femur, a crushed hip, a broken ankle and more.
Her sister Brooke says the Christian Motorcyclists Association and family built a ramp so Kayla can get her wheel chair into the house.
Her sister also says Kayla has been in high spirits and “Beauregard strong” through this entire process.
