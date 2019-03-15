22 horses die in 3 months at California racetrack

ARCADIA, CA (KTLA/CNN/Gray News) – Twenty-two horses have died at a California horse racing track since Dec. 26, when the track’s winter meet began.
Santa Anita Park officials confirmed the latest death on Thursday, saying a horse had to be euthanized after breaking her two front ankles.
Most of the fatalities have happened on dirt surfaces compared to turf.
A park spokesman has cited rain as a likely major factor in the incidents.
The Stronach Group, which owns the racetrack, did not definitively blame the horses’ injuries on substances they received, but on Thursday company officials declared a zero-tolerance policy for race-day medication at the Arcadia facility, saying they needed to take a step toward fixing a “broken” system.
The racetrack has been shut down for everything except limited training since March 5, when the 21st horse died.
