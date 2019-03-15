Mercer University hosts Match Day for med students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Medical students at Mercer University celebrated a special rite of passage on Friday at their annual Match Day ceremony.
Match Day is a nationwide event where the National Resident Matching Program or NRMP releases results to applicants seeking residency and fellowship training positions in hospitals across the country.
Until Match Day, the 19 senior Mercer medical students were unsure of where they would spend the next few years as residents, but at noon, they joined medical students across the country and opened their envelopes that contain their residency matches.
Many students were excited as they discovered the next step in their medical careers. The event was held The Conference Center at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus on Friday.
