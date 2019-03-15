Rainy Friday before a dry and chilly weekend

Temperatures will drop throughout the day today, and put us down into the 40s for Saturday morning. Once the front passes, expect a chilly breeze to kick-in for the weekend. Going into next week, dry and pleasant weather will dominate the forecast with rain chances evading us potentially all the way until late next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and lows near 40 for most of the week before warmer air and clouds creep back in by NEXT Saturday.