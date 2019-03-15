11-year-old charged with attempted murder after double shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An 11-year-old boy is charged with attempted first-degree murder after a double-shooting Wednesday night.
Two victims, a 34-year-old Philip Vongphachanh and his son, 14-year-old David Vongphachanh are both in critical condition after the shooting on Ardmore Street at 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say David and the 11-year-old are friends.
A friend of the family has created a fundraiser on Facebook to help pay medical expenses.
David’s grandmother believes the boy shot her grandson and her son then took an Xbox, cell phone and some money from the house.
“The human brain actually doesn’t develop until you turn 25, 26 years old, so we’re talking about an 11-year-old who’s not capable of making the best decisions for themselves,” said Keusi Donald, JIFF program director.
Keusi Donald works with Juvenile Intervention and Faith-Based Follow-Up, or JIFF. The organization aims to intervene in the lives of youth to stop the cycle of juvenile crime.
Donald says not only does committing a crime have a lasting impact on children, what comes after does too.
"This is another traumatic, stressful situation. Think about what the youth is doing or going through at this very moment, so those things affect the brain and affects the decisions for the rest of their lives," said Donald.
Police say the father is still listed in critical but stable condition.
David's grandmother says her grandson is on life support.
Elbert Edwards was appointed as the 11-year-old’s attorney. He would not comment on the case.
It's still not clear how the boy got a gun.
We are working to get more details on what happened.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.