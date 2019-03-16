Inmate riot subdued at Covington County Jail

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office had to bring a small riot under control Friday while officers were attempting to transfer inmates.
Olin McKee Jr., Brendan Curry and Jamie Busch were to be transferred to the Conecuh County Jail. The sheriff’s office said the three were selected in an effort to “control illegal activity and bring order.” They said just Friday, inmates were caught smuggling drugs into the jail.
In the process of removing and transferring McKee, the riot broke out. The sheriff’s office said the cell locks were inoperable which meant individual cells were not able to be locked down. This meant that unsecured inmates had to be removed with the three who were to be transferred.
McKee was highlighted as the instigator. While he was being escorted down the stairs, the sheriff’s office said McKee jumped from the steps into a crowd of inmates, starting a riot.
Pepper spray was deployed to bring the inmates, both involved and not, under control and push them away from the officers. McKee was taken under control a short time later.
Officers guided the inmates into an exterior holding cell and the block was decontaminated.
