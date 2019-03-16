Legal assistance clinic held for Lee County tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Tornado survivors in Lee county are still in the process of reconstructing what the storms destroyed, and that meansmany can be faces new legal challenges as well.
The Lee County Bar Association held a legal assistance clinic today at Providence Baptist Church in hopes of helping tornado victims as they navigate the unfamiliar legal territory.
20 attorneys gathered to offer legal advice on issues like wills and estates, insurance and mortgage claims, and even how to get new government IDs.
The clinic attracted dozens of locals and the assistance was totally free for those who came.
The Lee County Bar Association says they intends to hold at least three to four more of these clinics in the future.
