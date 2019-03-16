Paris investigators start studying Ethiopian jet’s recorder

This photo provided by by the French air accident investigation authority BEA on Saturday, March 16, 2019, shows the cockpit voice recorder from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet, in le Bourget, north of Paris. As investigators in Paris started studying the cockpit voice recorder of the crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet Saturday, grieving family members were given sacks of dirt to bury in place of the remains of their loved ones. The French air accident investigation agency BEA tweeted Saturday that technical work on the recorder began. The BEA also said work resumed on the flight's data recorders