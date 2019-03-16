Pleasant Weather For St. Patrick’s Day!

St. Patrick’s Day continues to look good in the weather department. Highs look to be in the upper 60s to around 70, with some high cirrus clouds over the area. More clouds south, with less clouds north. Quiet weather looks to be the theme for next week, with the only weather story being a couple of weak reinforcing fronts keeping things from getting too warm. Generally expect fairly warm days with highs in the 60s/70s and chilly nights with lows in the 30s/40s. Next real rain chance may not be until next Sunday or Monday!