GBI investigate fatal shooting in Wilcox Co.

WILCOX CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in Wilcox County they say left one person dead and three people injured Sunday morning.
It happened on Dennis Street around 2:30 a.m., west of Rochelle, according to J.T. Ricketson, GBI Special Agent in Charge.
He said it seemed the shooting resulted from a disagreement between two groups of people.
GBI officials are still on the scene.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as information comes in.
