Junior Marshals hosts mock trial for Muscogee Co. students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A few dozen middle school students gathered at the Muscogee County Superior Court yesterday to participate in a fun hands-on learning experience: a mock trial.
Columbus Judge Gil McBride says he has sponsored this event with the Junior Marshal program for about a decade.
The mock trial helps to teach Junior Marshals about the history of the Georgia court system and gives students an interactive lesson as they act out various court cases and proceedings.
The two-year Junior Marshal program is mentoring program that focuses on citizenship, leadership, education, fun and teamwork. It is offered in all Muscogee County Middle Schools.
