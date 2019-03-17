Quiet Week Ahead

This upcoming week will be defined by quiet, dry, and cool weather as northwesterly flow brings continued reinforcing fronts. Each day will see cool morning starting off in the 30s and 40s and warm afternoons in 60s and 70s each day with mostly to partly sunny skies. Rain chances are non-existent heading into the weekend, which means pollen levels will remain high. Weather will change by next Sunday, as winds shift out of the south, bringing back moisture and warmer temps, out ahead of our next storm system, which is still 8-10 days out.