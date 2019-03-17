Trash Amnesty Month begins Monday in Auburn

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With spring cleaning right around the corner it’s time to start throwing out old unused items- And now Auburn residents can easily get rid of the bigger bulkier garbage without even having to open their wallets.
Trash Amnesty Month will take place March 18 through April 26. During this time residents will be able to dump larger or bulkier than average trash- including old appliances or tree limbs- without having to pay the normal associated fees.
The city asks that you follow these guidelines when taking advantage of Trash Amnesty Month:
- Place debris at the curb no later than 6:00 AM on your regularly scheduled collection day
- Place items at least 3 feet from mailboxes, utility boxes, poles or other fixed objects
- All items should be contained or bundled so they do not fall into the street or down storm drains
- The City will accept yard waste, appliances and bulky items for collection. Please do not include materials such as household garbage or hazardous waste
- Limbs and other debris should be no longer than 5 feet
- To facilitate recycling efforts, please separate all wood debris, including limbs and grass clippings, from metal items
This will mark the 15th year the City of Auburn’s Environmental Services Department has provided the service.
The city also says that because of the large volume of pickup expected, residents may experience a delay in their normal collection schedule.
Photo courtesy of the City of Auburn Facebook.
