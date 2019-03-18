Anti-abortion bill clears Georgia Senate committee

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) -The Georgia Senate Committee approved a measure on Monday that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
The Senate Science and Technology Committee cleared the bill on a party-line vote 3-2. Currently. women in Georgia are legally allowed to receive an abortion during the first 20 weeks of their pregnancy. A fetal heartbeat can be detected six weeks after conception, before many women become aware of their pregnancy.
Republicans in Georgia are toeing party lines as many states like Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, and South Carolina move to enact tough abortion policies. While many think that they will be challenged in court, Republicans are hoping that recent Supreme Court appointees will find rulings like this bill constitutional.
The bill will now return to the Georgia Senate, where it will be voted on. If it receives enough positive votes, it will head to the desk of Governor Brian Kemp.
