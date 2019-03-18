Columbus police arrest woman after stabbing on Walters Loop

30-year-old Chante Johnson, charged with assault
By Alex Jones | March 18, 2019 at 4:01 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 4:01 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have taken a woman into custody after allegedly being involved in a stabbing incident.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the 5900 block of Walters Loop at approximately 11:04 p.m. on Mar. 17 in reference to a stabbing.

According to police reports, 30-year-old Chante Nicole Johnson was then arrested.

Johnson is facing charges of reckless conduct causing harm or endangering safety, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and assault with the intent to commit violent injury.

She is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as she awaits a hearing in Recorder’s Court.

