Dry & Below Average Temperatures Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We have some chilly night ahead in the forecast with temperatures in the 30s across parts of the coverage area through the end of the week. Areas protected from the wind may see some patchy frost, but I don't think a widespread freeze is likely. Look for highs to improve a little bit each afternoon this week with low to mid 60s on Tuesday with mid to upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. We should see the 70s back on Friday. Through the weekend, the forecast looks mostly dry - with the coverage of rain at 10% or less on Thursday and Sunday. Going into early next week, look for increasing clouds ahead of the next storm system. This will bring a line of rain and storms into the area on Tuesday, and we will have to watch this for any severe weather concerns. We expect a cool-down after the rain moves out.