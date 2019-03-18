East Smiths Station Elementary School hosts annual hair cutting extravaganza to support nonprofit

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - East Smiths Station Elementary School held its 6th annual hair cutting extravaganza on Monday.
The event takes place each year to donate hair to nonprofit organization Children with Hair Loss. The organization provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss.
“We had a student in fifth grade who wanted to do a hair cutting event to donate to cancer patients to make wigs,” said April Edwards, receptionist at East Smiths Station Elementary. “This is our sixth year doing this event and I am honored this year to be able to donate. I just feel like it’s a blessing to be able to give back. The good Lord has given us so much and so many chances to honor others.”
All students and parents were welcomed to participate on the school stage to have volunteers cut inches from their locks.
