GBI wrapping up probe into group home owned by Muscogee Co. Marshal

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A probe by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into a group home owned by Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman is reaching its end.
An investigation into the Invictus Transformational Wellness Center was launched on Feb. 6 at the request of the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Child Advocacy Center in Atlanta initially requested the investigation, but required assistance from the DA’s office to formally make the request.
The investigation was requested to find:
- Whether or not any of the children have been subjected to physical or mental abuse by staff.
- Whether or not there is a lack of supervision by staff contributing to the delinquency of the children.
The home opened in June 2018 and houses kids whose parents do not want them or cannot provide the appropriate care. There have been 26 police reports filed at the home since its opening, most of which dealing with missing juveniles, drug paraphernalia and disputes.
The GBI says they expect to finish the investigation on Monday, Mar. 25 and the results will be handed over to Muscogee County DA Julia Slater’s office.
