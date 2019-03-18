Georgia DBHDD to hold conference supporting veterans mental health in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia is home to more than 700,000 veterans. It is estimated that one in five veterans struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder or major depression, and one in six has a substance use disorder. An upcoming conference is Columbus hopes to help address these concerning issues.
This week the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) will host the 2019 Unspoken Wounds Conference to support mental health for Georgia’s veterans and service members.
The conference will take place Sunday, March 17th through Tuesday, March 19th at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center
The theme of this year’s conference is: One Team, One Battle, Many Victories! Leaders say the three day event focuses on training, listening, and celebrating service and recovery.
Leaders say the Unspoken Wounds Conference serves not only to educate the providers who support our veterans, but also as an opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women who bear and have borne the burden of safeguarding our freedom.
Many Behavioral health professionals, law enforcement officers, elected officials, mental health advocates, veterans, active duty military, and their family members are expected to attend.
The conference kicks off with a Veterans Career and Education Fair on Sunday afternoon. There is no charge to attend the career fair. A welcome reception with Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and Fort Benning’s Major General Gary Brito will be held later that evening.
Keynote speaker Deven Schei will then take the stage. Schei is a U.S. Army veteran and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project.
The reception will also include live entertainment and a special presentation.
A Gala and Awards Ceremony is planned for the following night.
For the full conference agenda and more details visit the DBHDD website.
