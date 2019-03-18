Lee County EMA to hold community Q&A for tornado survivors

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -Survivors and volunteers in Lee County say that tornado recovery efforts have been going well in the weeks following the destructive storm. However, many of those affected still have questions as they tackle the more confusing tasks of recovery including taxes and federal financial assistance.
To help this, Lee County EMA Leaders say they will hold a Town workshop on Thursday March 21st at 6:00 PM. The Q&A event will be held at the Peirce Chapel Church in Opelika.
Representatives from the Lee County EMA, FEMA, SBA, Red Cross, and Local government will all be available to answer questions. Residents can get info on clean up, financial assistance, emotional support, and much more.
The Lee County EMA is also continuing to encourage tornado survivors to call and apply for FEMA assistance.
To do this, you’ll need your social security number, the address of the property that was damaged, contact information, bank account info, and photos of the damage.
Officials say a FEMA representative will call back from an unknown number, within 5 to 10 days, and that you should record your case number when they tell you it.
After an appointment with the representative, a letter will be sent explaining what assistance, if any, will be provided. Assistance from FEMA will then be directly deposited into a bank account or sent via check to a verified location.
Amounts of assistance vary from very small amounts up to about $33,000. This is based on damage, household income, and the number of family members.
If you need FEMA assistance, please call 1-800-621-3362 or go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.
Lee County EMA officials say those affected by the storms can also still pick up donated items at the following locations:
- Providence Baptist Church- 2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika, AL
- Nazareth Baptist Church- 4454 Lee Road 166, Opelika, AL
- Pierce Chapel- 8685 AL HWY 51, Opelika, AL
- Smiths Station Fire Station 1- 50 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station, AL
