Man arrested in connection with shooting on 4th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that took place on 4th Ave. in Columbus over the weekend.
46-year-old James Lawrence was arrested Saturday, Mar. 16 for the shooting that occurred the same day.
The shooting was not fatal, but did send one person to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. There is no current word on their condition.
Lawrence is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. He made an appearance in Recorder’s Court, but his case was bound over to Superior Court.
He faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
