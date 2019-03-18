Plenty of sunshine (and pollen!) in store this week

Despite the inevitable sniffles, plentiful sunshine will keep highs in the 60s and lows at or below 40 through mid-week. We’ll manage to get on the other side of 70 degrees though as we warm up into the weekend. Better rain chances return to the forecast by Sunday with the best coverage looking to be NEXT Monday and Tuesday. Of course, that’s still a week out, so we’ll keep you updated on any changes with the extended forecast in the coming days. In the meantime, have the sunglasses and nasal spray handy!