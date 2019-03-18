Plenty of sunshine (and pollen!) in store this week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Starting off the week with a dose of welcome spring sunshine, which will dominate the forecast for the next several days. The week ahead looks mainly dry as well, but unfortunately the beautiful weather comes at a price: pollen levels will run high through the end of the week with the only meager chance of a few raindrops on Thursday.
Despite the inevitable sniffles, plentiful sunshine will keep highs in the 60s and lows at or below 40 through mid-week. We’ll manage to get on the other side of 70 degrees though as we warm up into the weekend. Better rain chances return to the forecast by Sunday with the best coverage looking to be NEXT Monday and Tuesday. Of course, that’s still a week out, so we’ll keep you updated on any changes with the extended forecast in the coming days. In the meantime, have the sunglasses and nasal spray handy!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.